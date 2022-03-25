 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Brookhaven update for 25 March 2022

HotFix 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8441341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • New Hotkeys (‘,’ and ‘.’) to move inventory after your backpack is fully upgraded.
  • New Feature: Load Backup Saves from the menu screen.
  • New Feature: If you can catch the pests eating your crops, then you can hunt them for sport. Best of luck!
  • Replaced Repair Bridge Quest with Shark Bait Quest at the beach.
  • Various New Sound Effects (near death warning, turning a page, crafting, mailbox alert, etc.).
  • Tutorial added to the hopper in the Windmill when interacted with.
  • Ability to push the zombies, mummies, and slimes inside of your Haunted Manor.
  • Ability to push the docile enchanted vegetables.
  • Increased the marriage dialogue for Emma.
  • Increased vampire speed for the infected player.
  • Added a Supernatural tab to the tutorial.
  • Lightning Rods now work on Rainy days in addition to Thunderstorm days.
  • Included more details for the ‘Lights Out in the Dungeon’ dialogue to let the player know that it’s only temporary for those ten levels. Also added a reminder that the player can remove this effect with torches or magic enchantments.
  • Increased the spawn rate of squirrels appearing while chopping down trees.
  • Investigating: Collision boxes.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1499244
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.