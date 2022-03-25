HotFix 1.1.0

Changelog:
- New Hotkeys (‘,’ and ‘.’) to move inventory after your backpack is fully upgraded.
- New Feature: Load Backup Saves from the menu screen.
- New Feature: If you can catch the pests eating your crops, then you can hunt them for sport. Best of luck!
- Replaced Repair Bridge Quest with Shark Bait Quest at the beach.
- Various New Sound Effects (near death warning, turning a page, crafting, mailbox alert, etc.).
- Tutorial added to the hopper in the Windmill when interacted with.
- Ability to push the zombies, mummies, and slimes inside of your Haunted Manor.
- Ability to push the docile enchanted vegetables.
- Increased the marriage dialogue for Emma.
- Increased vampire speed for the infected player.
- Added a Supernatural tab to the tutorial.
- Lightning Rods now work on Rainy days in addition to Thunderstorm days.
- Included more details for the ‘Lights Out in the Dungeon’ dialogue to let the player know that it’s only temporary for those ten levels. Also added a reminder that the player can remove this effect with torches or magic enchantments.
- Increased the spawn rate of squirrels appearing while chopping down trees.
- Investigating: Collision boxes.
