- Fix for terrain desync if blocks are added/removed/damaged while player is joining a new game.
- Fix for zombie desync issue on spawn that could cause zombies to pop in/out of a location.
- Fix for bug that could cause zombies to slowly float away. It turns out their people did not need them.
- Fix for Russo weapons using 5.56mm ammo instead of 7.62x39mm ammo.
- Fix for duplicate 5.56mm ammo crafting recipe.
- Adding an Ammo category to crafting UI making it easier to find ammo recipes.
- Knife secondary animation is now a stab to match game logic.
Deadburg update for 25 March 2022
v1.5.1b Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
