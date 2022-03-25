 Skip to content

Deadburg update for 25 March 2022

v1.5.1b Patch Notes

  • Fix for terrain desync if blocks are added/removed/damaged while player is joining a new game.
  • Fix for zombie desync issue on spawn that could cause zombies to pop in/out of a location.
  • Fix for bug that could cause zombies to slowly float away. It turns out their people did not need them.
  • Fix for Russo weapons using 5.56mm ammo instead of 7.62x39mm ammo.
  • Fix for duplicate 5.56mm ammo crafting recipe.
  • Adding an Ammo category to crafting UI making it easier to find ammo recipes.
  • Knife secondary animation is now a stab to match game logic.

