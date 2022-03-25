 Skip to content

SHMUP Creator update for 25 March 2022

Update: V1.0.06

25 March 2022

NEW FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS:
. You can now choose the roll and pitch amount for the 3D objects player bank
. Turret limit 360 allows the turret to rotate freely around the sprite
. Enemies max HP is increased to 99999999

BUG FIXES:
. Extends were reset between 2 levels
. Enemies using Symmetry were shooting in the wrong direction
. Enemies attached to another enemy deactivated off-camera was incorrectly exploding (and adding multiplier)
. Layers backgrounds parallax was wrong with stand-alone games
. Some enemy HP bars options were not properly saved
. Bullet Impact sound was not saved properly
. Weapon particle system and smart bomb rendering order could be wrong

