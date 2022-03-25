 Skip to content

Nienix update for 25 March 2022

Paint your ships!

25 March 2022

Version 0.55509181

🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] The Dye Fragment has been added. It allows repainting a ship in a given color. Custom colors can be created by mixing dyes.
🎯 [Misc] Passive drones (e.g., Cloner T-1 drones) can now drop in variants that make them fixed at the front or back of the ship.
🎯 [Balancing] Tiny fighters (smaller than 50 meters in diameter) now has reduced hull similar to how larger ships have increased hull.
🎯 [UI] Auxiliary Item slots in the HUD now has appropriate icons for Passive Auxiliary Items.

Changed files in this update

