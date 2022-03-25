 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 25 March 2022

early access 1.15.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8441159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New round of balance changes! The patch that changed how maps were selected definitely increased the difficulty a lot, and these changes aim to make the game a bit easier, especially in high ascensions.

Balance changes

Combat difficulty
  • The final boss in Sector 3 is now 8% easier.
Ascension modifiers

  • Ascension 1

    • +10% enemy health -> +8% enemy health

  • Ascension 3

    • +10 enemy resistances -> +8 enemy resistances

  • Ascension 5

    • +25% cards and trinkets cost in shops -> +20% cards and trinkets cost in shops

  • Ascension 9

    • +10 enemy resistances -> +8 enemy resistances

  • Ascension 12

    • +10% enemy health -> +8% enemy health

  • Ascension 13

    • +10% enemy resistances -> +8% enemy resistances

  • Ascension 15

    • Bosses and elites have one extra modifier. -> Movement between nodes in the sector map is more limited

  • Ascension 17

    • -25% crystals obtained -> -20% crystals obtained

  • Ascension 19

    • +10% enemy resistances -> +8% enemy resistances

Bug fixes

  • Towers cast using hotkeys no longer sometimes require a double click to be placed.

