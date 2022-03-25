early access 1.15.4

New round of balance changes! The patch that changed how maps were selected definitely increased the difficulty a lot, and these changes aim to make the game a bit easier, especially in high ascensions.
Balance changes
Combat difficulty
- The final boss in Sector 3 is now 8% easier.
Ascension modifiers
Ascension 1
- +10% enemy health -> +8% enemy health
Ascension 3
- +10 enemy resistances -> +8 enemy resistances
Ascension 5
- +25% cards and trinkets cost in shops -> +20% cards and trinkets cost in shops
Ascension 9
- +10 enemy resistances -> +8 enemy resistances
Ascension 12
- +10% enemy health -> +8% enemy health
Ascension 13
- +10% enemy resistances -> +8% enemy resistances
Ascension 15
- Bosses and elites have one extra modifier. -> Movement between nodes in the sector map is more limited
Ascension 17
- -25% crystals obtained -> -20% crystals obtained
Ascension 19
- +10% enemy resistances -> +8% enemy resistances
Bug fixes
- Towers cast using hotkeys no longer sometimes require a double click to be placed.
