Greetings fellow space officers!

Today Yomi Alliance is out of Early Access after more than two years of development.

As I stated in my previous announcement, I regret having to postpone this game for such a long time and with partial voice-over. Unfortunately the COVID and heavy family issues prevented me to release it earlier and I had to cut a few features, which will hopefully be implemented in a future DLC.

The game, however, is complete, and so are the missions including the brand-new "Eye of God" featuring Alarei and the final confrontation with the Prophet and his followers, with a few surprises.

I hope you'll enjoy the game as I enjoyed developing it.

Does this mean we can't expect more updates in the future?

No: Yomi Alliance will be updated with patches, bug fixes, new content and DLCs, both paid and free. Keep following the game's page and my website for future news!

Have fun with the game, and thank you for supporting it!

ANDREA