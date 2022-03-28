 Skip to content

Super Marxist Twins update for 28 March 2022

Update notes for Alpha 20220325

Last edited by Wendy

UI

  • updated first time launch experience
  • cleaned up some UI issues
  • fixed instruction booklet size at higher resolution
  • moved controls to front of instruction booklet
  • fixed level tagging page at higher resolution
  • changed keyboard "previous" navigation from Shift+Tab to Ctrl+Tab to avoid colliding with Steam overlay

LEVELS

  • added the Sign level object
  • added switches, logic gates and wiring
  • improved prompt for Doors

ART

  • added new art for the bomber pig (not yet animated)

OTHER

  • updated unity version and fixed some bugs introduced by that

