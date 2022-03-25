Update 1.7.8a

Repentance 1.7.8a
Changes
- Little Horn now takes reduced damage from his own bombs (this prevents him from killing himself too quickly)
- Little Horn's orange champion variant now uses unique flaming troll bomb sprites and always spawns flaming troll bombs when teleporting around the room
- Updated several room layouts
- Updated localization files
Fixes
- Fixed a bug which prevented scores from being submitted upon winning a daily run
- Fixed missing champion sprites for Rag Man
- Fixed champion Mask of Infamy not using its unique champion sprites
- Fixed champion versions of Chub, Little Horn, Rag Man, Brownie, Peep and the Bloat not using the correct sprites for spawned enemies
- Fixed champion War and Death not using the correct sprites when transitioning to their second phase
- Fixed Lil Loki not counting towards the Conjoined transformation (for real this time!)
- Fixed Clutch's Clickety Clacks not dealing contact damage after being revived
- Fixed reviving as Lazarus resetting his devil deal chance even if red heart damage was taken during the current floor
- Fixed Bethany's unlock condition not working as intended due to Lazarus' new revival mechanic
- Fixed several special room doors not working correctly in the Pay to Play challenge
- Fixed Pay to Play (the item) locking doors that would normally be unlocked (such as the silver treasure room in Greed mode)
Modding changes
- Added missing enums for null items introduced by previous updates
Changed files in this update