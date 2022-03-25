 Skip to content

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth update for 25 March 2022

Update 1.7.8a

Build 8441103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repentance 1.7.8a

Changes

  • Little Horn now takes reduced damage from his own bombs (this prevents him from killing himself too quickly)
  • Little Horn's orange champion variant now uses unique flaming troll bomb sprites and always spawns flaming troll bombs when teleporting around the room
  • Updated several room layouts
  • Updated localization files

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug which prevented scores from being submitted upon winning a daily run
  • Fixed missing champion sprites for Rag Man
  • Fixed champion Mask of Infamy not using its unique champion sprites
  • Fixed champion versions of Chub, Little Horn, Rag Man, Brownie, Peep and the Bloat not using the correct sprites for spawned enemies
  • Fixed champion War and Death not using the correct sprites when transitioning to their second phase
  • Fixed Lil Loki not counting towards the Conjoined transformation (for real this time!)
  • Fixed Clutch's Clickety Clacks not dealing contact damage after being revived
  • Fixed reviving as Lazarus resetting his devil deal chance even if red heart damage was taken during the current floor
  • Fixed Bethany's unlock condition not working as intended due to Lazarus' new revival mechanic
  • Fixed several special room doors not working correctly in the Pay to Play challenge
  • Fixed Pay to Play (the item) locking doors that would normally be unlocked (such as the silver treasure room in Greed mode)

Modding changes

  • Added missing enums for null items introduced by previous updates

Changed files in this update

Repentance Win32 Depot 250911
  • Loading history…
