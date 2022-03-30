 Skip to content

AdventureQuest 3D update for 30 March 2022

1.84.0

Build 8440968

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dage's 2022 Collection is now available!

1.84.0 Updates

-new PvP map "Siege of Souls" now live
-new Class changes
-fixed the preview for the item "The Glitch"
-tweaks to the targeting system; mainly for PvP

Changed files in this update

