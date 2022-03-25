Update 1.2.3

Added:
- the compensator now has 2 missile modifications: C1 (1 damage to the selected external target) and C2 (2 damage to a random external target)
- speed up game buttons (1, 2, 3) now affect compensator charging speed, player and enemy fire speed, threat elimination speed, and crew dice roll animation duration
Bug fixes:
- the 10th mission of the campaign erroneously contained "Surrounded" threat when playing for some ships
- "Panic" threat now lives for 1 round as it should
- "Solar flare" threat now works correctly if it spawned after another flare
- "Acid Cloud" threat now deals correct damage in Random Battles
- Hi-to pilot did not record his actions in the log
- Flea pilot no longer blocks sensor overload damage
- module frame was sometimes not shown with Nanomucus pilot
- after the battle, the message about the unlocked ship or pilot did not appear if you return to the main menu in the middle of the battle
- fixed a bug due to which the ship of the found pilot did not appear for a long time
- fixed a bug due to which the frequency of background objects increased by 2 times after finding the pilot
- fixed remaining minor graphical artifacts on sensors
- threat dice predictor didn't take Citadel Shield disabled dice into account
- Hive cards no longer appear under the UI
- some Hive cards did not have Oris paralyze animation
- item "Oracle" incorrectly displayed the symbol of an empty die
Balance changes:
- item "Oracle" now works 2 rounds, price 20 -> 30
- item "Buster" now affects the roll in the current round (previously only worked from the next round)
- when playing on the ship Knivex in random battles, external threats blocking commanders can no longer appear
- pilot Nanomucus now immediately discards filled dice in the Search Module (previously only the leftmost one was discarded)
- minefields no longer affect Nebula, Solar Flare, Meteorite threats
Other changes:
- information about changing the rank is now displayed in a separate window at the end of the battle
- the window with information about unlocks at the end of the battle now adjusts to the amount of text inside and is not overlapped by other buttons
- counter of unknown threats in missions no longer takes into account repeated threats
- pilot ships no longer appear in the center of the screen
- transformations of mimics are indicated in the log with a special icon; the module replacement button is marked with the same icon
- "Solar Flare" animation can now have different colors (yellow 50%, red 25%, blue 25%)
