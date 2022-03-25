 Skip to content

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 25 March 2022

Update 1.2.3

Build 8440943

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added:

  • the compensator now has 2 missile modifications: C1 (1 damage to the selected external target) and C2 (2 damage to a random external target)
  • speed up game buttons (1, 2, 3) now affect compensator charging speed, player and enemy fire speed, threat elimination speed, and crew dice roll animation duration
    Bug fixes:
  • the 10th mission of the campaign erroneously contained "Surrounded" threat when playing for some ships
  • "Panic" threat now lives for 1 round as it should
  • "Solar flare" threat now works correctly if it spawned after another flare
  • "Acid Cloud" threat now deals correct damage in Random Battles
  • Hi-to pilot did not record his actions in the log
  • Flea pilot no longer blocks sensor overload damage
  • module frame was sometimes not shown with Nanomucus pilot
  • after the battle, the message about the unlocked ship or pilot did not appear if you return to the main menu in the middle of the battle
  • fixed a bug due to which the ship of the found pilot did not appear for a long time
  • fixed a bug due to which the frequency of background objects increased by 2 times after finding the pilot
  • fixed remaining minor graphical artifacts on sensors
  • threat dice predictor didn't take Citadel Shield disabled dice into account
  • Hive cards no longer appear under the UI
  • some Hive cards did not have Oris paralyze animation
  • item "Oracle" incorrectly displayed the symbol of an empty die
    Balance changes:
  • item "Oracle" now works 2 rounds, price 20 -> 30
  • item "Buster" now affects the roll in the current round (previously only worked from the next round)
  • when playing on the ship Knivex in random battles, external threats blocking commanders can no longer appear
  • pilot Nanomucus now immediately discards filled dice in the Search Module (previously only the leftmost one was discarded)
  • minefields no longer affect Nebula, Solar Flare, Meteorite threats
    Other changes:
  • information about changing the rank is now displayed in a separate window at the end of the battle
  • the window with information about unlocks at the end of the battle now adjusts to the amount of text inside and is not overlapped by other buttons
  • counter of unknown threats in missions no longer takes into account repeated threats
  • pilot ships no longer appear in the center of the screen
  • transformations of mimics are indicated in the log with a special icon; the module replacement button is marked with the same icon
  • "Solar Flare" animation can now have different colors (yellow 50%, red 25%, blue 25%)

