Introduced item pick up mechanic to the game
Added credit orb pick ups to every track
Pick up credit orbs for extra credits during races
Added backfire particles to every ship
Added content to multiple tracks
Adjusted static sounds on every track - lowered volume
Adjusted collision sfx on every ship - lowered volume
Adjusted collision particles on every ship - changed gravity
Adjusted engine sfx on all ships - lowered volume
Fixed shadow distance issue
Adjusted AI speed on multiple tracks
Fixed countdown issue
Adjusted music volumes on some tracks
Adjusted Post Processing
Made changes to UI
UI in races now displays total credits
Galactic Racing Online update for 25 March 2022
Update 1 - Orbs and Backfire
Introduced item pick up mechanic to the game
Changed files in this update