Dota 2 update for 25 March 2022
ClientVersion 5228
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Spanish - Spain, Bulgarian, Danish, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Romanian, Thai, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish
Heroes
- Beastmaster: Changed Ability5 from
beastmaster_mark_of_the_beastto
generic_hidden
Abilities
- Trap: Removed attribute
max trapswith value of
5 8 11
- Trap: Removed attribute
linkedspecialbonuswith value of
special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_6
- Trap: Added new attribute
trap radiuswith value of
400
- Trap: Removed attribute
trap fade timewith value of
2.0 2.0 2.0
- Trap: Added new attribute
trap durationwith value of
5.0
- Trap: Removed attribute
movement speed minwith value of
30
- Trap: Added new attribute
trap bonus damagewith value of
250 300 350
- Trap: Removed attribute
movement speed maxwith value of
60
- Trap: Added new attribute
movement speed minwith value of
30
- Trap: Removed attribute
trap duration tooltipwith value of
5
- Trap: Added new attribute
movement speed maxwith value of
60
- Trap: Removed attribute
trap bonus damagewith value of
250 300 350
- Trap: Removed attribute
linkedspecialbonuswith value of
special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_3
- Trap: Removed attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Trap: Added new attribute
trap max charge durationwith value of
4
- Trap: Removed attribute
trap max charge durationwith value of
4
- Trap: Added new attribute
shard min silence durationwith value of
1.5
- Trap: Added new attribute
requiresshardwith value of
1
- Trap: Removed attribute
shard min silence durationwith value of
1.5
- Trap: Added new attribute
shard max silence durationwith value of
3.5
- Trap: Removed attribute
shard max silence durationwith value of
3.5
- Trap: Added new attribute
shard bonus max trapswith value of
4
- Trap: Removed attribute
shard bonus max trapswith value of
4
- Trap: Added new attribute
shard bonus visionwith value of
125
- Trap: Removed attribute
shard bonus visionwith value of
125
- Trap: Removed attribute
requiresshardwith value of
1
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes