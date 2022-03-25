 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 25 March 2022

ClientVersion 5228

25 March 2022

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Spanish - Spain, Bulgarian, Danish, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Romanian, Thai, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish

Heroes

  • Beastmaster: Changed Ability5 from beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast to generic_hidden

Abilities

  • Trap: Removed attribute max traps with value of 5 8 11
  • Trap: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_6
  • Trap: Added new attribute trap radius with value of 400
  • Trap: Removed attribute trap fade time with value of 2.0 2.0 2.0
  • Trap: Added new attribute trap duration with value of 5.0
  • Trap: Removed attribute movement speed min with value of 30
  • Trap: Added new attribute trap bonus damage with value of 250 300 350
  • Trap: Removed attribute movement speed max with value of 60
  • Trap: Added new attribute movement speed min with value of 30
  • Trap: Removed attribute trap duration tooltip with value of 5
  • Trap: Added new attribute movement speed max with value of 60
  • Trap: Removed attribute trap bonus damage with value of 250 300 350
  • Trap: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_3
  • Trap: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Trap: Added new attribute trap max charge duration with value of 4
  • Trap: Removed attribute trap max charge duration with value of 4
  • Trap: Added new attribute shard min silence duration with value of 1.5
  • Trap: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Trap: Removed attribute shard min silence duration with value of 1.5
  • Trap: Added new attribute shard max silence duration with value of 3.5
  • Trap: Removed attribute shard max silence duration with value of 3.5
  • Trap: Added new attribute shard bonus max traps with value of 4
  • Trap: Removed attribute shard bonus max traps with value of 4
  • Trap: Added new attribute shard bonus vision with value of 125
  • Trap: Removed attribute shard bonus vision with value of 125
  • Trap: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1

Changed files in this update

