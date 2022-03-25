Expedition Zero Patch 1.01.1 is live

Hello survivors,

First and foremost, we’d like to thank everyone for the support and feedback that we’re getting since the release of Expedition Zero yesterday. It’s very much appreciated!

We have seen all your bug reports and suggestions, and we will definitely continue to improve the game and your experience in the future. Our plan is to release regular updates that will be aimed at improving the quality of life, fixing bugs that arise and making changes to the gameplay.

And we'll be starting right now with the update 1.01.1 now available for download.

We’re already working on the next update that will address even more issues as well as introducing some in-game settings adjustments.

Patch notes

Bandages were temporarily removed from the game to investigate some incorrect behavior of the item. Added more pills for players to heal even more effectively.

Removed a blocker in the Forest level in order to have access to the charger in one of the tents.

Fixed the position of the Relay Station elevator.

Fixed an issue with shadows in the first location.

Again, thank you so much for your input and feedback as we continue to improve Expedition Zero! Keep an eye out for more news and updates in the coming days!

