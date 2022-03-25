Early Access Build 3 Released!

Hi, there!
Here is the 3rd patch of Draken.
I've noticed that many players are experienced shooters and often end up confused why their firearm is not firing. So, I've added in many "guiding" messages that will prompt for certain firearm operations.
It also adds a warning for those who are running the game in virtual resolutions. It should prevent inventory item cells overlapping.
Enjoy!
- Added many self report message warnings for firearm operation.
- Added warnings for virtual resolution messing up inventory UI.
- Added more "Did you know" texts related to inventory navigation.
- Added the "Rotten" text for stale food items.
- Fixed typo in game menu.
- Fixed typo in tutorial.
- Fixed dumbbell weight to its correct value (10kg)
- Fixed tutorial player name and occupation showing.
- Adjusted icon texture of ham to better represent its fresh/staleness.
