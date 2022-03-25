Patch 0.3.2

New Content
Contains 5 new achievements and:
- Mad Forest Coffin
- 3 weapons (more like 2.5)
- 1 new unlockable power up
- 1 new music track that plays when...
Tweaks:
-
Added stage modifiers information on the Stage Selection screen
-
Added evolution info on Level Up panels
-
Changed treasure chests in Il Molise
-
Changed Il Molise unlock condition to "Unlock Hyper mode for any normal stage"
-
Updated sprites for some items
-
New save data system that uses a much simpler file format and should prevent issues like unlocks getting out of sync.
It has the drawback that the game won't be saving your coins as soon as you pick them up anymore, but will only save at the end of a run, or when opening a treasure chest.
Save data will be converted automatically on launching the game. The new location of the save file is %appdata%/Vampire_Survivors/saves
What's next
We have a fresh, yet already outdated with this patch, roadmap infographic here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1794680/view/3131696199131643254
Arcanas are coming sometime in April, but before they do we'll be getting a new super-chill stage
[spoiler][/spoiler]
Changed files in this update