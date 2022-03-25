 Skip to content

Buggos update for 25 March 2022

1.0.12 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8440590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Added an outline to the nutrient number.
  • Added an outline to the Spawn Selector Number.
  • Updated tooltip for the hive to suggest using right click.
  • Custom Cursor.
  • Added a new evolution Spore Launcher Range II.
  • Added 3840 x 2160 Resolution.
  • Fixed an issue with the attack circle where it was changing sizes based on resolution
  • Added tooltips in the hive popup that show nutrient costs and spawn weighting
  • Made the selectable area on the escape menu smaller so you are less likely to press the wrong button on accident.
  • Made it less likely for buildings to get too bent out of shape when you attack them.

