1.0.12 Patch

Updates
- Added an outline to the nutrient number.
- Added an outline to the Spawn Selector Number.
- Updated tooltip for the hive to suggest using right click.
- Custom Cursor.
- Added a new evolution Spore Launcher Range II.
- Added 3840 x 2160 Resolution.
- Fixed an issue with the attack circle where it was changing sizes based on resolution
- Added tooltips in the hive popup that show nutrient costs and spawn weighting
- Made the selectable area on the escape menu smaller so you are less likely to press the wrong button on accident.
- Made it less likely for buildings to get too bent out of shape when you attack them.
Changed files in this update