Major Update 2

**Added 2 announcer that help you in your journey, improved general balance of the game and revision of all Quests. New gameplay options to improve the quality of life and user interface now is now more clear.
Rewards in general were improved, weak weapons and skills improved and strong enemies nerfed.**
General
- Added 2 different announcer voices for each type of vehicle: Pirate and AI announcer.
- Announcers events are: Low Energy, Invasion, Players Deaths, On item drop,
Legendary Drop, On module destroyed, Out of ammo, Level up, Vote started, To get near the move module to move,
Upgrade got, Players joining the game and Energy Shield depleted
- Remaked and improved all quests in the game.
- Quests may have a locked option, to unlock it, one or more players must have a specific skill, weapon or vehicle.
- All players now need to get near the move module to move the vehicle.
- Fast Mode removed.
- Players now auto target when firing the weapon.
- Added Epic and Legendaries consumables.
- Removed a useless module from the Standard Ship.
- Added and improved invader's drop.
- Complete remake of the User interface.
- Added volume option for the announcer.
- Added option to choose a specific announcer.
- Added another camera option: Vehicle Camera.
- Added gameplay option to not show decimal numbers.
- Added gameplay option to enable/disable the player Steam avatar.
- Added gameplay option to disable auto target.
- Tweaked calculation for the player EXP gain.
- Added new legendary weapon: Chain Laser Gun that chain a projectile to other invader.
- Added new type of sword: Greatsword, Heavy to swing.
- Added new legendary weapon: Great Greatsword, Heavy to swing.
- Added new consumable: Big Square Granade.
- Added 2 Legendaries cargos.
Balance
- Complete rebalance of Hard and Insane Mode.
- Increased the reward of delivering cargos.
- Increased reward from Supreme Drop Box and Uber Drop Box.
- Decreased the number of cargos dropped from enemies.
- Balanced prices of some upgrades.
- Balanced some overpowered enemies.
- Rebalanced all Final Bosses.
- Rebalanced multiple skills.
- Increased life of enemies that only invades.
- Increased Nature boat's energy boosts from 6 to 8.
- Nature boat's energy boosts now are bigger and easier to collect.
- Decreased cooldown of Nature boat's catapults and ballistas from 30 to 25.
- Increased Iron Rune repair from 6 to 10.
- Increased Overcharged Repair Tool energy from 5 to 50. (Now is harder to get)
- Tweaked the chance of invaders dropping nukes.
- Decreased Ray Gun range from 500 to 300.
- Decreased Ray gun explosion damage from 10x to 5x.
- Increased Ice Spear AoE from 250 to 275.
- Increased the power of some aura types.
- Increased the range of the majority of Auras.
- Increased the Ice Gun's damage of all rarities.
- Increased the Sniper's damage of all rarities.
- Decreased the reward after destroying a mini boss.
- Increased Healing Staff damage, range and healing area.
Sound and Visual FX
- Added combat music while any battle is happening.
- Added resource drop sound from invaders and reward chest.
- Added sound and FX for some upgrades and modules.
- Added tooltip for some upgrades.
- Added gameplay tips for some weapons.
- Improved shop's camera.
- Improved the overall visual of interfaces.
- Removed some feedbacks from the shop and added to the chat window.
- Improved Flamethrower VFX.
- Improved ray gun VFX.
- Added a icon for the reward chest.
- Added visual feedback for some skills.
- Improved end game screen.
Fixes
- Fixed multiple game breaking problems with enemies and invaders.
- Fixed de-sync with movement speed.
- Fixed lag in the skill tree.
- Fixed a problem causing some skills to not work as expected.
- Fixed a problem causing some auras to not work as expected.
- Fixed small issues with the gas mask.
- Fixed a problem causing two music playing at the same time.
- Fixed a problem causing some music to stop playing.
- Fixed some small tutorials issues.
- Fixed multiple matchmaking issues.
- Fixed Ice Spear AoE tooltip.
- Fixed Magic Staff dealing multiple damages.
- Fixed Falmechannter effect not playing correctly on the client.
- Fixed issues with weapon causing movement de-sync.
- Fixed Gold Tree giving too many resources.
- Fixed multiple issues with reward chest visuals.
- Fixed some controller icons on the interface.
- Fixed the repair tip at the mini map not been removed.
