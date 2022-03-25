Hamster Blitz v 0.3.0 Update Notes

**
New features
**
- Jockey enemy - is that rat riding on a SQUIRREL?! You'd better catch them quickly, as they make a heart racing beeline for the cookie jar. Defeat the squirrel to knock its rider off, then take out that defenseless rat! More enemies still to come.
- Explore more of the map with the newly opened 2nd Floor! More rooms still to come.
- New music tracks! Theme for the Jockey, and a preview of the upcoming enemy theme.
**
Tweaks
**
- Gadgets already equipped on gadget screen cannot be selected again (marked by a red X)
- Performance & rendering improvements
- Minor audio mix adjustments
**
Bugfixes
**
- Switched API from Vulkan to DirectX 11, bringing major performance improvements (framerates no longer steadily drop over playtime)
- Rover melee attack no longer hits player after leaving attack range during wind-up
