War of Rights update for 25 March 2022

Public Test Branch: Conquest & Customization Round 2 - Now Available!

War of Rights update for 25 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Everyone,

The public test branch is now once again available for everyone to test throughout the weekend!

This round 2 of testing includes 4 new Conquest areas situated on the drill camp level as well as 4 additional customizable regiments.

A number of visual and technical improvements & bug fixes have also been added.

Below is a great little video created by community member Steve Lovaski, showing you the steps required to change from the live branch of the game into the public test branch.


Note that we recommend you to take a backup of your live branch War of Rights folder located in steamapps/common/War of Rights for a quick way to be able to revert back to the live branch without having to redownload the game, should you so wish.

We will be active on the public test server throughout the weekend to gather as much feedback from you as we possibly can and so we hope to see a great many of you joining in.

- The Campfire Games Team

Changed depots in dev-branch branch

View more data in app history for build 8440230
War of Rights Content Depot 424031
