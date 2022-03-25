March 25, 2022
Early Access Build Update v1.26 - Escort Shader Update
We've been working on improving the skin shader with additional options that in the future will include tattoo customization and additional depth. In todays update, we've added a complete escort makeup system that will allow you to further customize and save your favorite girl with multiple eyeliner, eyeshadow, lashes, lip color and blush. We have also improved the eye reflection shader so that some refraction occurs in the eye making the characters look more realistic.
Added new escort facial makeup custom features now available under eyes/face customization controls
Revised all customization UI for make easier to read and control
Updated escort skin shader with higher resolution normal maps and improved color features
Added RGB color picker controls to both skin shading and makeup controls on escort
Added refractive eye shader to escort and John for more realistic eye rendering
Invisible man toggle setting is now available in all sex scenes
