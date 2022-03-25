Free Weekend Event

Dear Fellow Stalkers!
To celebrate the Multiplayer Launch we opened the door for the beanstalks for Free Weekend which is a good opportunity to try the game with your friend and fall in love with it if you haven't tried yet.
The multiplayer contain: shared progression between single- and multiplayer, public/private sessions, interactions with others (voice chat/emotes), item sharing, character customization, minigames.
If you enjoyed to play, you have the chance to collect the game at 50% discount until 4th April.
Come and join to us and explore the magical world of the beanstalks.
- The Bean Stalker Team
