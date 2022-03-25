 Skip to content

Bean Stalker update for 25 March 2022

Free Weekend Event

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Fellow Stalkers!

To celebrate the Multiplayer Launch we opened the door for the beanstalks for Free Weekend which is a good opportunity to try the game with your friend and fall in love with it if you haven't tried yet.

The multiplayer contain: shared progression between single- and multiplayer, public/private sessions, interactions with others (voice chat/emotes), item sharing, character customization, minigames.

If you enjoyed to play, you have the chance to collect the game at 50% discount until 4th April.

Come and join to us and explore the magical world of the beanstalks.

- The Bean Stalker Team

