Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 25 March 2022

Version 1.0.23.9 - Bugfixes

Build 8439976

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various bug fixes, mostly to the ship editor.

  • Fixed a bug with the game getting confused about which fleet is which after loading a saved game.
  • Fixed decals being lost when moving modules.
  • Fixed a ship editor bug where if you right-clicked to pick up a module or decal, and then pressed a key to flip it or switch variants, it would not do so correctly.
  • Fixed cases where ship could be focused on shooting and moving at the same time.
  • Fixed incorrect red outlines showing up in the move ship command.
  • Fixed buildings receiving the ship prefix in the rename dialog.
  • Fixed landship fleets not noticing that a monster nest had been cleared or occupied, changing where they could travel to.
  • Kinetic bombs no longer show a meaningless reload value.

