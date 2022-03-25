Version 1.0.23.9 - Bugfixes

Various bug fixes, mostly to the ship editor.
- Fixed a bug with the game getting confused about which fleet is which after loading a saved game.
- Fixed decals being lost when moving modules.
- Fixed a ship editor bug where if you right-clicked to pick up a module or decal, and then pressed a key to flip it or switch variants, it would not do so correctly.
- Fixed cases where ship could be focused on shooting and moving at the same time.
- Fixed incorrect red outlines showing up in the move ship command.
- Fixed buildings receiving the ship prefix in the rename dialog.
- Fixed landship fleets not noticing that a monster nest had been cleared or occupied, changing where they could travel to.
- Kinetic bombs no longer show a meaningless reload value.
Changed files in this update