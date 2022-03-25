3.2.26 - City Update

The City Update Is here! With I a Textual Roleplay, a Randomly generated Newspaper and a Cinema with a short movie! I also made a lot of code rework / bug fixes!
- rework generation of city
- add park
- add graveyard
- add cinema
- add cinema movie "Rain"
- add Glork
- add Kabou
- add Newspaper / gazette with 11 different proceduraly generated articles types
- add specific conversations for Kabou
- add textual Roleplay conversations for Kabou
- add 15+ new Achievements
- add specific music for training center
- add Steam stats (linked to achievements)
- add information message "inventory full"
- fix collision pre-rendering working only if player is moving
- rework fences sprites system (less ram usage)
- add cinema
- fix overlay notification for achievements not displayed
- add round and square graves
- add 6 new posters / paintings
- fix manor door disappearing when loading map
- add main menu music
- add fountain
- add trash bin
- add trash bin and wooden bench crafts
- add trash bin and wooden bench to shops
- add first conversation with each villagers (yeah they don't know you at the beginning huh)
- add glork specific conversations
- fix story quest can disappear after getting the first clue
- reduce sfx volume for circular saw
- rework UI for menu display
- add choice between rectilinear & anarchical roads
- add rectilinear city generation
- add small size text conv / small talk
- add wooden bench
- add possibility to add furnitures bigger than 1x1
- add trees & constructions transparency when player behind it
- fix villagers stuck in some cases
- rework Action Manager, less calculation time for each Action generated for villagers (old system reminicense removed)
- rework NPCs code base
- upgrade jfx from v15 to v17.0.2
- fix villager stuck in the walls of a construction interior
- rework sprites
- add composed sprites
- rework villagers colliders, less calculations when resolving physics
- add manor music
- fix mouse disappearing in some cases
- fix duplication of resources when destroying craft & chest furnitures
- fix possibility to put something in the walls of your house
- fix possibility to take furnitures of the city
- fix animation of player broken when using a tool
- fix player displayed behind some chair furnitures
- fix player can enter door while sitting
- add informational text for rotatable furnitures when in hand
- add max position for camera (it's now centered in small rooms)
- add camera zoom
- fix collision bugs at city place
- add possibility to select an item in the inventory bar by clicking on it
- add new music
- set specific music for training center
- add newsstand
- rework city and funfair place
- add trash bins with random trash in it
- fix 15+ small bugs
- code rework
- small UI changes
Changed files in this update