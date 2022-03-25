 Skip to content

Kyma Maker's Island update for 25 March 2022

3.2.26 - City Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The City Update Is here! With I a Textual Roleplay, a Randomly generated Newspaper and a Cinema with a short movie! I also made a lot of code rework / bug fixes!

Devlog video:

  • rework generation of city
  • add park
  • add graveyard
  • add cinema
  • add cinema movie "Rain"
  • add Glork
  • add Kabou
  • add Newspaper / gazette with 11 different proceduraly generated articles types
  • add specific conversations for Kabou
  • add textual Roleplay conversations for Kabou
  • add 15+ new Achievements
  • add specific music for training center
  • add Steam stats (linked to achievements)
  • add information message "inventory full"
  • fix collision pre-rendering working only if player is moving
  • rework fences sprites system (less ram usage)
  • add cinema
  • fix overlay notification for achievements not displayed
  • add round and square graves
  • add 6 new posters / paintings
  • fix manor door disappearing when loading map
  • add main menu music
  • add fountain
  • add trash bin
  • add trash bin and wooden bench crafts
  • add trash bin and wooden bench to shops
  • add first conversation with each villagers (yeah they don't know you at the beginning huh)
  • add glork specific conversations
  • fix story quest can disappear after getting the first clue
  • reduce sfx volume for circular saw
  • rework UI for menu display
  • add choice between rectilinear & anarchical roads
  • add rectilinear city generation
  • add small size text conv / small talk
  • add wooden bench
  • add possibility to add furnitures bigger than 1x1
  • add trees & constructions transparency when player behind it
  • fix villagers stuck in some cases
  • rework Action Manager, less calculation time for each Action generated for villagers (old system reminicense removed)
  • rework NPCs code base
  • upgrade jfx from v15 to v17.0.2
  • fix villager stuck in the walls of a construction interior
  • rework sprites
  • add composed sprites
  • rework villagers colliders, less calculations when resolving physics
  • add manor music
  • fix mouse disappearing in some cases
  • fix duplication of resources when destroying craft & chest furnitures
  • fix possibility to put something in the walls of your house
  • fix possibility to take furnitures of the city
  • fix animation of player broken when using a tool
  • fix player displayed behind some chair furnitures
  • fix player can enter door while sitting
  • add informational text for rotatable furnitures when in hand
  • add max position for camera (it's now centered in small rooms)
  • add camera zoom
  • fix collision bugs at city place
  • add possibility to select an item in the inventory bar by clicking on it
  • add new music
  • set specific music for training center
  • add newsstand
  • rework city and funfair place
  • add trash bins with random trash in it
  • fix 15+ small bugs
  • code rework
  • small UI changes

