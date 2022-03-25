 Skip to content

My Village Life update for 25 March 2022

MVL: The Spring Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8439756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 1 New Driveable tractor
  • 1 New tractor tool: Silage roller
  • 1 New Achievement
  • New Chain track system
  • New Gearbox system on the new tractor
  • New Money getting opportunity: Fishing, Silage
  • New Fishing system
  • New Silage system
  • New Fish Sale point
  • New System: Vinyl player
  • 6 New playable vinyl disk
  • New Granny Mission(we continued her story)
  • New Minimap player position marking system
  • New Mysteries
  • New Locations
  • New Items
  • Optimized the cars meshes
  • Updated the main menu to the normal theme
  • Added a couple on to the lake beach
  • Added exhaust and smoke for the SzekerceTov airplane
  • Replaced Radio music to summer musics
  • Remodeled the fridge in the shop
  • Retextured sun umbrellas
  • Fixed The car trailer save problem
  • Fixed The MM 250 tractor's doublewheels attach problem
  • Fixed The Ladik 1500 speedometer pointer emission problems
  • Fixed The Ladik 1500 mirror rotation problem
  • Fixed The mystery event's problem with pickupable items
  • Fixed flys working problem
  • Fixed Fire extinguishing with urine
  • Fixed The detox spawn problem
  • Fixed AI bus weight
  • Fixed The First Granny Mission's help bug
  • Fixed The Football Mission's help bug
  • Fixed The Main house's textures
  • Fixed The Hi-Fi's problems
    And more...

