- 1 New Driveable tractor
- 1 New tractor tool: Silage roller
- 1 New Achievement
- New Chain track system
- New Gearbox system on the new tractor
- New Money getting opportunity: Fishing, Silage
- New Fishing system
- New Silage system
- New Fish Sale point
- New System: Vinyl player
- 6 New playable vinyl disk
- New Granny Mission(we continued her story)
- New Minimap player position marking system
- New Mysteries
- New Locations
- New Items
- Optimized the cars meshes
- Updated the main menu to the normal theme
- Added a couple on to the lake beach
- Added exhaust and smoke for the SzekerceTov airplane
- Replaced Radio music to summer musics
- Remodeled the fridge in the shop
- Retextured sun umbrellas
- Fixed The car trailer save problem
- Fixed The MM 250 tractor's doublewheels attach problem
- Fixed The Ladik 1500 speedometer pointer emission problems
- Fixed The Ladik 1500 mirror rotation problem
- Fixed The mystery event's problem with pickupable items
- Fixed flys working problem
- Fixed Fire extinguishing with urine
- Fixed The detox spawn problem
- Fixed AI bus weight
- Fixed The First Granny Mission's help bug
- Fixed The Football Mission's help bug
- Fixed The Main house's textures
- Fixed The Hi-Fi's problems
And more...
My Village Life update for 25 March 2022
MVL: The Spring Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update