Patch 0.1.21

Crosshair:
- Basic crosshair color customization added
New features/UI:
- Profanity filter added to chat
- Now able to mute and unmute other players, their messages will no longer show in the chat box
- Chatban system added for players that are being toxic or abusive in any form, this will be a permanent chat ban.
- Button added next to each player on the scoreboard which contains multiple options: Show Profile, Add friend, Mute, CopySteamID
- Muted icon will show next to the player on the scoreboard if you have muted them
Settings:
- Profanity filter toggle added in the gameplay options under 'UI'
Misc:
- Max character limit for names has been set to 15 everywhere
- Added more texts to be localized for all languages
- Client version check added when matchmaking (if a new patch goes out, you'll no longer sit in an infinite queue)
- Reworked intro/entry screen, should hopefully no longer cause some players to get stuck loading into the game
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where team damage would make the player be unable to move
- Fixed a bug where you could aim in indefnitiely when aiming is before your character had spawned (hopefully)
- Fixed raven skin showing feathers on the bow
- Fixed huntress skin showing the default bow as well
- Fixed a bug where you could shoot through gates on The Arena
- Possibly fixed a bug where matchmaking retries would be stuck at 1
- Possibly fixed a bug where a game could be found but never tell the player a match was found (let me know if you get this issue still)
Changed files in this update