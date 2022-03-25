 Skip to content

Project Sparrow update for 25 March 2022

Patch 0.1.21

Patch 0.1.21 · Build 8439697

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crosshair:

  • Basic crosshair color customization added

New features/UI:

  • Profanity filter added to chat
  • Now able to mute and unmute other players, their messages will no longer show in the chat box
  • Chatban system added for players that are being toxic or abusive in any form, this will be a permanent chat ban.
  • Button added next to each player on the scoreboard which contains multiple options: Show Profile, Add friend, Mute, CopySteamID
  • Muted icon will show next to the player on the scoreboard if you have muted them

Settings:

  • Profanity filter toggle added in the gameplay options under 'UI'

Misc:

  • Max character limit for names has been set to 15 everywhere
  • Added more texts to be localized for all languages
  • Client version check added when matchmaking (if a new patch goes out, you'll no longer sit in an infinite queue)
  • Reworked intro/entry screen, should hopefully no longer cause some players to get stuck loading into the game

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where team damage would make the player be unable to move
  • Fixed a bug where you could aim in indefnitiely when aiming is before your character had spawned (hopefully)
  • Fixed raven skin showing feathers on the bow
  • Fixed huntress skin showing the default bow as well
  • Fixed a bug where you could shoot through gates on The Arena
  • Possibly fixed a bug where matchmaking retries would be stuck at 1
  • Possibly fixed a bug where a game could be found but never tell the player a match was found (let me know if you get this issue still)

Changed files in this update

Project Sparrow Content Depot 1461601
