Quality of life updates and electricity now used by turrets!

- Fixed Placing duplication glitch where you could place 2 items with left mouse and spacebar
- Made another look how chest are saved. Discovered that there is certain scenarios where chest only saves id's. There is a possibility that disappearing chests were saved but their location was reset so they spawned in the 0 point of the map and not where they should have. Changed that the chest always saves everything about itself. Chest also saved them way too often which caused unnecessary load on server
- Fixed a pub glitch that allowed you to sell items in James recycler store and keep the items
- Fixed house property area rotation resetting after server restart
- Admin panel now has manual save button in the action tab
- You can now unban players that you have banned on your server
- Disabled discord initialization on server
- Map size was getting very big and a one suspicion I had is that the server ran out of memory when it tried to save all player placed items all at once. Now map is divided in 3 zones that are saved one after another. Hopefully this will make servers more stable
- Kills and turret sells are now shown in admin panel
- You can now plant seeds to autumn region
- Trees should now appear correct color when respawned after being cut
- Added backup system that saves all values every 6 hours. 3 different versions are stored and admin can load a version from admin panel
- Players should no longer respawn in other peoples houses
- Added global message that is showed to everyone when they start playing. Will be later used to inform about hotfixes and restarts
- Turrets now use electricity. And will be turned off if there is not enough
- Added message to bottom of main menu that we can switch without updating the game
- Added admin tool to send message to every player that is playing on the server currently
Added two new parameters that control player bases. You can now disable tent decay and change how many bases are allowed for each player. Tent decay now also saves. You can enable these by adding these lines to your game.ini config file
[/Game/Blueprints/Server/GM_Longvinter.GM_Longvinter_C]
TentDecay=false
MaxTents=2
