ARISEN update for 25 March 2022

Patchnote v0.2.9.7

Patchnote v0.2.9.7 · Build 8439471

Hello everyone! ❤️

We took the time to fix a maximum of bugs and little inconvenience in this Patch.
You'll find the complete list just bellow!

Have a nice weekend travelers ❤️
The Maratus team

Community suggestions: 🃏

New content:

  • Added 18 new Steam Achievements

Quality of life:

  • 🃏 Logs won't record twice a log-line when reloading a saved game.
  • Added some secondary characters skins (Soldiers and guards)

Bug fixes:

  • [Loca:EN] Fixed a dialogue where Koda spoke in french
  • Fixed some dialogues where the narrator spoke instead of secondary characters
  • [Loca:EN] A1Waard Fixed displayed name a secondary character that was in french
  • [Loca:EN] Fixed some typos (like dual instead of duel)
  • [Loca:EN] A1KodaHub's hint were not present or in French
  • [Loca:EN] A1IgweneilHub's hint were not present or in French
  • [Loca:EN] A1BaeliHub's hint were not present or in French
  • [Loca:EN] A1ViziriadHub's hint were not present or in French
  • [Loca:EN] A1RahisHub's hint were not present or in French
  • [Loca:EN] A1WaardHub's hint were not present or in French
  • Fixed a bug that caused the dialogues to freeze and stop between A1Epilogue and A2Prologue
  • Fixed a Multiple Character skin problems in A1 and A2
  • [TEMP] Replaced a missing background
  • [Loca:EN][Loca:FR] 🃏 Fixed multiple typos reported by playtesters
  • Fixed a dead end in KodaA2Love
  • Fixed a dead end in WaardA2Q1C1
  • Fixed a Tarak skin in A2Prologue
  • Fixed a Double Background stacking in A2Prologue
  • Changed Guards size
  • Fixed a Double background staking in A2Viziriad
  • Fixed a Game Over missing at A1IgweneilMisdeed
  • A2WaardQC3 choices didn't take relation with Viziriad in account
  • Fixed Steam Achievement that were disabled
  • Fixed a Koda's skin in A2IgweneilQC6
  • Added Nesharif missing sprites
  • Added some other missing sprites

Known bugs we are working on:

  • Manual saves and Quick load might sometimes not works as intended and load the previous save instead of the last one
  • Unlocked cards might not appear when loading or quick loading on a choice
  • Sometimes loading a save reset the player name and the player body/pronouns (should be fixed but we are not sure yet it will works)

