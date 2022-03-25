Patchnote v0.2.9.7

Hello everyone! ❤️
We took the time to fix a maximum of bugs and little inconvenience in this Patch.
You'll find the complete list just bellow!
Have a nice weekend travelers ❤️
The Maratus team
Community suggestions: 🃏
New content:
- Added 18 new Steam Achievements
Quality of life:
- 🃏 Logs won't record twice a log-line when reloading a saved game.
- Added some secondary characters skins (Soldiers and guards)
Bug fixes:
- [Loca:EN] Fixed a dialogue where Koda spoke in french
- Fixed some dialogues where the narrator spoke instead of secondary characters
- [Loca:EN] A1Waard Fixed displayed name a secondary character that was in french
- [Loca:EN] Fixed some typos (like dual instead of duel)
- [Loca:EN] A1KodaHub's hint were not present or in French
- [Loca:EN] A1IgweneilHub's hint were not present or in French
- [Loca:EN] A1BaeliHub's hint were not present or in French
- [Loca:EN] A1ViziriadHub's hint were not present or in French
- [Loca:EN] A1RahisHub's hint were not present or in French
- [Loca:EN] A1WaardHub's hint were not present or in French
- Fixed a bug that caused the dialogues to freeze and stop between A1Epilogue and A2Prologue
- Fixed a Multiple Character skin problems in A1 and A2
- [TEMP] Replaced a missing background
- [Loca:EN][Loca:FR] 🃏 Fixed multiple typos reported by playtesters
- Fixed a dead end in KodaA2Love
- Fixed a dead end in WaardA2Q1C1
- Fixed a Tarak skin in A2Prologue
- Fixed a Double Background stacking in A2Prologue
- Changed Guards size
- Fixed a Double background staking in A2Viziriad
- Fixed a Game Over missing at A1IgweneilMisdeed
- A2WaardQC3 choices didn't take relation with Viziriad in account
- Fixed Steam Achievement that were disabled
- Fixed a Koda's skin in A2IgweneilQC6
- Added Nesharif missing sprites
- Added some other missing sprites
Known bugs we are working on:
- Manual saves and Quick load might sometimes not works as intended and load the previous save instead of the last one
- Unlocked cards might not appear when loading or quick loading on a choice
- Sometimes loading a save reset the player name and the player body/pronouns (should be fixed but we are not sure yet it will works)
