Spirit Of The Island update for 25 March 2022

Hotfix 0.7.10

25 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We have added a FPS limiter and fixed the problem with the refresh rate. Now you can play with unlimited FPS or select a preferred option (30, 60 or 120).

We also fixed home background.

