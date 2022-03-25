PTU Update 25.3.2022 (PTU Build 830)

Animations
- Minor modifications to crouch carry arm animations
- Added 1st person prone move animations
Audio
- Added missing UI sounds to Ship Designer
- Fixed repeated button hover sounds in menus
Crafting and research
- All Furniture and Decoration Modules under "Misc." subcategory have been move to the "Furniture & Decorations" category
- "Misc." subcategory has been removed from the "Station Modules" category
- Fixed an issue where crafting from ship crates failed, if the crafted item needed at least 2 different ores and none of them were in backpack's ore slots
Devices
-
Added support for filling nearby cable and pipe holograms with the Blueprint Filler
-
Towing Beam
- If Towing Beam loses power, it remains off for at least 0.3 seconds
- Fixed an issue where ship moves further and further away during a tow until it is eventually detached for being too far away
- Fixed an issue where pointing a Towing Beam at a ship not owned by the Towing Beam's owner causes the beam to blink between locked and not locked status
- Change Towing Beam's minimum locked range from 50 to 75
- Towing Beam electricity consumption raised from 3 per 1000kg to 5 per 1000kg
-
Fixed an issue where building tool doesn't repair anything and stays in character's hand after it's unequipped
Easy Build Mode
- Fixed an issue where selecting an item for Easy Build Mode placement just before opening the esc menu, caused the esc menu to stop working
- Fixed an issue where the Easy Build Mode was unintentionally turned off
- Fixed an issue where some modules didn't have the fix that should prevent large gaps between them
- Fixed an issue where trying to snap anything requiring hard point connection to a hard point in Easy Build Mode froze the first time and dropped framerate to 1 afterwards
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where player hitboxes were not working correctly
- Fixed an issue where dead endoskeleton's armors were turned into "default" appearance after dead player respawned
- Fixed an issue where Magnetic Boots caused framerate drops
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed if the Universal Tool was opened while seated in a pilot chair right after autosave has saved the blueprint
- Fixed an issue where getting killed while seated on a pilot chair with no space to exit leaves you in control of the ship
- Added more chat messages for different Insurance Transfer failures
Ship Designer
- Added windows layer opacity options to settings menu
- Fixed an issue where containers such as propellant tanks did not show their values in edit mode
- Hidden layers are now properly ignored in snapping, after visiting test mode
- Added crafting bench upgrades
- Ship designer material colors adjusted to be more colorful instead of greyish
Ships
- Fixed an issue where Main Flight Computer and Flight Control Unit were not working unless there was another device in the network
- Fixed an issue where ship owner with "host owned ships ON" loses controls to ship if the ship is hosted by other client with "host owned ships OFF"
Ship shops
- Added lesWAV CLBH-1 Leporinus player-made ship
- Added Arkhonus Larve player-made ship
- Updated 16 Red Chains player-made ship
- Added lesWAV CLBH-1 Leporinus (spaceship_ssc_leswav_leswavclbh1) ship to Rando 4 ship shop
Ship repair hall
- Fixed an issue where extra items were not sometimes transferred to station storage when repairing ships that you do not own, but can operate
- Added more info on the repair terminal screen if something isn't working
UI
- Added station permission icon for resource adjustments
- New look for Vokarium ore and raw ore UI icon
YOLOL
- Fixed a crash that occured in specific modulus operations due to integer overflow
- Fixed an issue where YOLOL did not catch a runtime error
PTU ONLY
-
New Heat Mechanics
- Heat Mechanics have been added to the PTU. For more information, see our official announcement and the heat mechanics wiki page.
-
Capital Ships
- Capital Ship warp frame corner and turn modules now connect properly for warp frame block count calculation
- Added info about the requirement of of nozzle rings and the max amount that can be used for a single thruster to their tooltips
- Capital ships station UI should now say expansion available if validity is met
- Prevented creating capital ship if there are no station slots left
-
Heat sinks added to power category in Ship Designer asset browser:
- Heat Sink Beam
- Heat Sink Cube
- Heat Sink Plate
-
Modules
-
Module changes:
- Cockpit 2 Small Exposed (T1 Laborer) -> updated with heat information panels
-
New modules:
- Tier 1 Generator 2 Radiator 1 heat Sink
- Basic 1 Heat Sink Flat
- Basic 1 Hardpoint 1 Heat Sink
-
-
Moon
- Moon bases now have anti-gravity zones equal in size to the safe zone
- Moon base support modules can no longer be stacked on top of each other, as in occupying the exact same space
- Trying to place objects on moon bases to a spot that a player is blocking no longer incorrectly sends the message "Object is outside the reach of a support leg."
- Fixed an issue where the ore collector collects the Moon's surface Valkite even if it is not turned on
- Surface mining will now collect ore through resource bridge, and will prioritize resource bridge over the player backpack
-
Research tree:
-
Heat sinks added to "Tier 1 Generators"-node
-
New heat sink modules added to "Tier 1 Generators"-node
- Tier 1 Generator 2 Radiator 1 heat Sink
- Basic 1 Heat Sink Flat
- Basic 1 Hardpoint 1 Heat Sink
-
Radiators moved to "Tier 1 Generators"-node
-
"Radiators"-node reneamed to "Coolant"-node
-
Cooling cells, related devices and modules moved to "Coolant"-node
-
-
Ships
-
Laborer Module (Tutorial reward ship) updated to work with the new heat mechanics
-
Updated Hauler, Laborer, Laborer II, Belka (starter), Vigo (Starter), Alfrigg (Starter), Trident T1 (Starter), Worker Ant (Starter), Workmate (Starter), Rockhopper (Starter), Mara (Starter), Marmot-ST (Starter), Modulus (Starter), Momento (Starter), Moneymaker (Starter), Catbox M (Starter), Aphelios (Starter), Initium (Starter), Antares (Starter), Gofer, Hedron, Nautilus Cargo, Ocelot, Pioneer, Romulus, Vasama and Zilant spaceships to work with the new heat mechanics
-
Changed names and description of ships:
- Gofer -> Gofer Explorer
- Hedron -> Hedron Tug
- Nautilus Cargo -> Nautilus Miner
- Ocelot -> Ocelot Bus
- Pioneer -> Pioneer Builder
- Romulus -> Romulus Hauler
- Zilant -> Zilant Racer
- Vasama (description change only)
-
-
Ship weapons:
Mounted Weapon electricity and heat generation sees a noticeable change. Weapons now have more distinct differences between electricity used and heat generated. In general, all mounted weapons have very effective heat transfer rate to heat sinks. Using heat sinks to store and dissipate heat is key to keep all weapons cooled. Now different weapons have three archetypes between electricity and heat resource management for ships. Autocannons generate more waste heat per shot and require less electricity while Laser Cannons and Rail cannons are more heat efficient due to their nature but require far more electricity to operate. Plasma cannon is hybrid of both, requiring balanced amount of both electricity and heat dissipation.
-
Autocannon
- Electricity per shot reduced from 330 to 94
- Heat generated per shot increased from 45 to 125
-
Laser Cannon
- Electricity per shot increased from 400 to 440
- Heat generated per shot increased from 60 to 80
-
Plasma Cannon
- Electricity per shot reduced from 2,500 to 2,000
- Heat generated per shot increased from 250 to 800
-
Added a new "Ship weapons" PTU directory for crafting the following new items:
- 5-Tube Rocket Launcher
- Fixed High Explosive Missile
- Fixed High Explosive Dumbfire Torpedo
Changed depots in test_auto branch