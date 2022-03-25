Version 0.8.6-beta has been released.

Version 0.8.6-beta updates:
- Additional monster artwork added
- Fixed some buttons not showing correct night-time version
- Added additional hero names and titles
- Added additional ruin, and temple names
- Hotkey "c" takes you to your capital castle
- InGame Settings: Set battle speed as default or fast
- Lowered army recruit offers (Cost previously was too expensive)
- Added new ruins: "Ancient Ruins", "Druid Circle"
- Orange fortified icon once unit is fortified (grey when fortifying)
- Fixed razed image on castle takeover, correctly show the old castle type as razed
- Fixed incorrect razed castle showing on game map
- Updated various army sprites
- Updated battleHUD
- QoL - A unit is no longer automatically at the start of your turn
- More descriptions/info added to New Game start up screen
- Upgrade castle popup more informative
- Reconstitute castle popup more informative
- Fixed bug: New units spawing on water display correctly as boat
- Hero injured icon shows if an injured Hero exists within a Lochus (army group)
- Optimized unit selection (moved from individual unit to GameScreen)
- No longer automatically autotmatically move camera to newly created units each turn
- Show (nonevasive) game turn number coat-of-arms at the start of each turn
