Telestians update for 25 March 2022

Version 0.8.6-beta has been released.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.6-beta updates:

  • Additional monster artwork added
  • Fixed some buttons not showing correct night-time version
  • Added additional hero names and titles
  • Added additional ruin, and temple names
  • Hotkey "c" takes you to your capital castle
  • InGame Settings: Set battle speed as default or fast
  • Lowered army recruit offers (Cost previously was too expensive)
  • Added new ruins: "Ancient Ruins", "Druid Circle"
  • Orange fortified icon once unit is fortified (grey when fortifying)
  • Fixed razed image on castle takeover, correctly show the old castle type as razed
  • Fixed incorrect razed castle showing on game map
  • Updated various army sprites
  • Updated battleHUD
  • QoL - A unit is no longer automatically at the start of your turn
  • More descriptions/info added to New Game start up screen
  • Upgrade castle popup more informative
  • Reconstitute castle popup more informative
  • Fixed bug: New units spawing on water display correctly as boat
  • Hero injured icon shows if an injured Hero exists within a Lochus (army group)
  • Optimized unit selection (moved from individual unit to GameScreen)
  • No longer automatically autotmatically move camera to newly created units each turn
  • Show (nonevasive) game turn number coat-of-arms at the start of each turn

