Update - 3 of the levels now have what is hopefully more visually

the First 3 levels have not received a what i hope to be an upgrade to the story. Try it out and find out - let me know in the discord if you have any ideas to improve on anything or if there are any issues please!
Thanks a lot!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
the First 3 levels have not received a what i hope to be an upgrade to the story. Try it out and find out - let me know in the discord if you have any ideas to improve on anything or if there are any issues please!
Thanks a lot!
Changed files in this update