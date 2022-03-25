 Skip to content

The Vaults Playtest update for 25 March 2022

Update - 3 of the levels now have what is hopefully more visually

Update - 3 of the levels now have what is hopefully more visually

Patchnotes via Steam Community

the First 3 levels have not received a what i hope to be an upgrade to the story. Try it out and find out - let me know in the discord if you have any ideas to improve on anything or if there are any issues please!

Thanks a lot!

