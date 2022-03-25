 Skip to content

Milling machine 3D update for 25 March 2022

Release 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8439314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • possibility to switch between free milling and career mode in the same scene
  • possibility to add custom blueprint in free milling mode
  • hints when machine axis cannot be moved because of a different reasons
  • hints when tool cannot be moved because of a different reasons
  • support writing from keyboard on calculator
  • support for imperial metric system (inch, feet)
  • support for rotating with keyboard - keys: w, s, a, d)
  • support for zooming with keyboard - keys: q, e
  • support for switching between camera targets with keyboard - key: tab

Changed:

  • improved post processing in machine scene

Fixed:

  • when it was impossible to move tool out of workpiece if machine and edge finder was turned on
  • smoothing side cuts when cutting vertically with cylindrical tools
  • when in some cases tool broke even if there was nothing
  • general bug fixes and improvements

Next version:

  • more keyboard hotkeys will be introduced
  • we will add localization for several languages
  • more products will be added to career mode

