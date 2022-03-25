Release 1.5

Added:
- possibility to switch between free milling and career mode in the same scene
- possibility to add custom blueprint in free milling mode
- hints when machine axis cannot be moved because of a different reasons
- hints when tool cannot be moved because of a different reasons
- support writing from keyboard on calculator
- support for imperial metric system (inch, feet)
- support for rotating with keyboard - keys: w, s, a, d)
- support for zooming with keyboard - keys: q, e
- support for switching between camera targets with keyboard - key: tab
Changed:
- improved post processing in machine scene
Fixed:
- when it was impossible to move tool out of workpiece if machine and edge finder was turned on
- smoothing side cuts when cutting vertically with cylindrical tools
- when in some cases tool broke even if there was nothing
- general bug fixes and improvements
Next version:
- more keyboard hotkeys will be introduced
- we will add localization for several languages
- more products will be added to career mode
Changed files in this update