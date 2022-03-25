 Skip to content

Mortal Online 2 update for 25 March 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.0.30

Patch Notes 1.0.0.30 · Build 8439300

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added Tier 2 upgrade to the T Wall section at keep spots.
  • Added dynamic spawners around the world that can spawn a variety of different Ai.
  • Added an on screen notification for when you are invited to join a guild. (Note that this is not the same as the previous pop-up which interrupted gameplay)

Changes

  • You now see the names of other players from further away.
  • Updated navmesh.
  • Update trade UI to make it clearer who you are trading with.
  • When someone turns local grey to you, all their pets are now also affected.
  • Hitting a local grey target now resets their local grey timers.
  • Getting hit by a local grey target now resets their local grey timer.
  • When you are criminal and your pet gets hit, it will reset both of your criminal timers.
  • Pets now check their owner's local grey list when they attack someone to determine if that’s allowed or not.
  • Houses can no longer be placed within 20 meters of another house.
  • Adjusted Snow Troll spawn location.

Fixes

  • Major network optimization. Allows higher player capacity and larger battles. As a result we will keep the Myrland Alt servers down until they are needed again.
  • Fixed level streaming hitch near Bakti.
  • Fixed wood resource materials for short recurve bow, wrong order in list caused them to show the wrong visual representation.
  • Thursar clade gift 'battle cry' now plays warcry animation/sound.
  • Thursar clade gift 'battle cry' now updates strength and damage bonus visually.
  • Fixed visual rounding error for clade gift damage bonus.
  • Fixed issue with The Vessel not correctly resetting if leashing.
  • Opacity on Trolls waistcloth fixed
  • Ragdoll effect on Nitre worker death is stiffer
  • Fixed bug where pets took up a 'spot' in murder count list causing you to lose out on the ability to report another player.
  • Fixed bug where attacking with pets while dueling turns you criminal.
  • Fixed bug where attacking your own pet with another pet caused you to become a criminal.
  • Fixed bug where you could not legally defend against someone who wasn't a criminal anymore, but still had you as local grey.
  • Fixed bug where you could push murderers infinitely when they we're not criminal flagged.
  • Oghmir clade gift ‘Rock solid’ should no longer work when moving.
  • Fixed issue where AI would stop attacking large AI creatures and just look at them.
  • Lighter weapons now have the correct swing speed.
  • You are no longer considered afk when: extracting, crafting, cooking or making potions.
  • Fixed glitch that made it so that players could place more than one house.
  • Fixed being able to pick up decorations while your inventory is full.
  • Fixed bug where leaving combat mode would reset push counter.
  • Fixed bug where trade window would often close instantly.
  • Fixed a bug where some creatures would not play their aggressive idle stance while in combat.
  • Fixed a lot of reported stuck locations.

