Patch Notes 1.0.0.30

Added
- Added Tier 2 upgrade to the T Wall section at keep spots.
- Added dynamic spawners around the world that can spawn a variety of different Ai.
- Added an on screen notification for when you are invited to join a guild. (Note that this is not the same as the previous pop-up which interrupted gameplay)
Changes
- You now see the names of other players from further away.
- Updated navmesh.
- Update trade UI to make it clearer who you are trading with.
- When someone turns local grey to you, all their pets are now also affected.
- Hitting a local grey target now resets their local grey timers.
- Getting hit by a local grey target now resets their local grey timer.
- When you are criminal and your pet gets hit, it will reset both of your criminal timers.
- Pets now check their owner's local grey list when they attack someone to determine if that’s allowed or not.
- Houses can no longer be placed within 20 meters of another house.
- Adjusted Snow Troll spawn location.
Fixes
- Major network optimization. Allows higher player capacity and larger battles. As a result we will keep the Myrland Alt servers down until they are needed again.
- Fixed level streaming hitch near Bakti.
- Fixed wood resource materials for short recurve bow, wrong order in list caused them to show the wrong visual representation.
- Thursar clade gift 'battle cry' now plays warcry animation/sound.
- Thursar clade gift 'battle cry' now updates strength and damage bonus visually.
- Fixed visual rounding error for clade gift damage bonus.
- Fixed issue with The Vessel not correctly resetting if leashing.
- Opacity on Trolls waistcloth fixed
- Ragdoll effect on Nitre worker death is stiffer
- Fixed bug where pets took up a 'spot' in murder count list causing you to lose out on the ability to report another player.
- Fixed bug where attacking with pets while dueling turns you criminal.
- Fixed bug where attacking your own pet with another pet caused you to become a criminal.
- Fixed bug where you could not legally defend against someone who wasn't a criminal anymore, but still had you as local grey.
- Fixed bug where you could push murderers infinitely when they we're not criminal flagged.
- Oghmir clade gift ‘Rock solid’ should no longer work when moving.
- Fixed issue where AI would stop attacking large AI creatures and just look at them.
- Lighter weapons now have the correct swing speed.
- You are no longer considered afk when: extracting, crafting, cooking or making potions.
- Fixed glitch that made it so that players could place more than one house.
- Fixed being able to pick up decorations while your inventory is full.
- Fixed bug where leaving combat mode would reset push counter.
- Fixed bug where trade window would often close instantly.
- Fixed a bug where some creatures would not play their aggressive idle stance while in combat.
- Fixed a lot of reported stuck locations.
Changed files in this update