Festival Tycoon update for 29 March 2022

Patch 0.16.1

Patch 0.16.1

Build 8439119

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small patch fixing a couple of issues with the latest Early Access update:

  • New: Added another tutorial layer showing information for the worker squad UI.
  • New: Worker key bindings shown when sending or selecting workers.
  • Fixed: Stages for Rock and Metal bands would bug out if a mosh pit was about to start.
  • Fixed: A severe UI bug where sometimes the dialogue would close but the UI still wouldn't respond.
  • Fixed: An issue with icons in the location editor.
  • Fixed: Removed debug items from deco menu.
  • Fixed: A bug which would hide the key bindings window.
  • Fixed: A bug which would show the keys in the prop key overview in wrong format.
  • Fixed: Missing localization in the deco build menu.
  • Optimized: The key bindings for live mode tasks are improved.
  • Optimized: When creating patrol routes, the squad position is used as the first point.

As always, if you have feedback, please let me know!

Cheers!
Johannes

