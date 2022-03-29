Patch 0.16.1

This is a small patch fixing a couple of issues with the latest Early Access update:
- New: Added another tutorial layer showing information for the worker squad UI.
- New: Worker key bindings shown when sending or selecting workers.
- Fixed: Stages for Rock and Metal bands would bug out if a mosh pit was about to start.
- Fixed: A severe UI bug where sometimes the dialogue would close but the UI still wouldn't respond.
- Fixed: An issue with icons in the location editor.
- Fixed: Removed debug items from deco menu.
- Fixed: A bug which would hide the key bindings window.
- Fixed: A bug which would show the keys in the prop key overview in wrong format.
- Fixed: Missing localization in the deco build menu.
- Optimized: The key bindings for live mode tasks are improved.
- Optimized: When creating patrol routes, the squad position is used as the first point.
As always, if you have feedback, please let me know!
Cheers!
Johannes
