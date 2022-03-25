 Skip to content

Chronicon update for 25 March 2022

Update 1.33.1 - Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8439035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

This update fixes the issues introduced with the most recent update. There's always something that slips through the cracks, and we are thankful for your reports!
We are aware of some issues with the expedition tree interface and larger resolution monitors, and are working on fixing that as well.

Thanks everyone!

1.33.1:

  • Fixed Shrines not being removed from map when clicked.
  • Fixed portals overlapping in Boss anomalies.
  • Fixed some weird linebreaks in the enchanting interface for gamepads.
  • Fixed crash that could occur from Wolf companions using bite attacks in certain situations.
  • Fixed crash when shift-clicking items in the stash.

