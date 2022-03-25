 Skip to content

SpellMaster: The Saga update for 25 March 2022

Update 0.8.3.3

  • Fixed a problem with random rotation of the hero while interacting with objects.
  • Fixed navigation issues in interfaces related to the mouse wheel.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the pause menu to open during cutscenes.
  • Fixed character's stucks.
  • Added chests with valuable items.
  • The game's fast loading system has been reworked.
  • Fixed bugs in German localization.
  • Improved navigation in the interfaces with the keyboard and gamepad.
