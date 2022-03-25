Update 0.8.3.3

- Fixed a problem with random rotation of the hero while interacting with objects.
- Fixed navigation issues in interfaces related to the mouse wheel.
- Fixed a bug that caused the pause menu to open during cutscenes.
- Fixed character's stucks.
- Added chests with valuable items.
- The game's fast loading system has been reworked.
- Fixed bugs in German localization.
- Improved navigation in the interfaces with the keyboard and gamepad.
