Spirit Of The Island update for 25 March 2022

Update v0.17.9

Spirit Of The Island update for 25 March 2022

Update v0.17.9

Build 8438409

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

New update is live!

CHANGES

  • Respawn rate changed from 20 days to 8 days for destroyed objects
  • Harvested items respawn rate changed from 15 to 10 days;
  • Improved how animals consume food.

FIXES

  • Fixed animals not growing some times. We will wait for more player tests, but it should work fine now;
  • Fixed animal creation sync. We re-wrote the code for this;
  • Fixed Animal collision when players changed islands or when they interacted with them;
  • Fixed bug if you did not have any item on hands you could get stuck in the build mode;
  • Fixed wrong icons for tourists when they are waiting for the seller;
  • Fixed some items in some shops not disappearing, even if there are no items there;
  • Fixed poison not really affecting player if you reloaded a saved game.

