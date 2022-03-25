Update v0.17.9

Hello!
New update is live!
CHANGES
- Respawn rate changed from 20 days to 8 days for destroyed objects
- Harvested items respawn rate changed from 15 to 10 days;
- Improved how animals consume food.
FIXES
- Fixed animals not growing some times. We will wait for more player tests, but it should work fine now;
- Fixed animal creation sync. We re-wrote the code for this;
- Fixed Animal collision when players changed islands or when they interacted with them;
- Fixed bug if you did not have any item on hands you could get stuck in the build mode;
- Fixed wrong icons for tourists when they are waiting for the seller;
- Fixed some items in some shops not disappearing, even if there are no items there;
- Fixed poison not really affecting player if you reloaded a saved game.
Changed files in this update