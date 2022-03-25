Patch Note1.6

-
Players can now use items from the ‘’Hotkey’’, making it more convenient.
-
Under costume (Cow Costume,Maid Costume,Barrels), players can open and customize subattacks in‘’Quick select menu of Subattack’’.
(Cannot execute other ‘’SubAttack’’ when in ‘’Cow Costume’’ and ‘’Maid Costume’’.)
-
Optimize some task description text and task prompts to make the following clues clearer.
-
Optimized the amount of Cimu and Crystal Marble gained in the game with the following adjustments.
a. Increased for overall quest rewards
b. Increased for after defeating the boss
c. Decreased for some products at the store
d. Decreased the price of armor and runestones
-
Optimized the guidance for chapter 2 ‘’Finding Welly’’
-
Added new route guide signs in the Grassland Cave and Nield Wharf.
-
Corrected chapter 4 ‘’My name is Shama!’’ that the main task is not checked immediately after it's completion.
-
Corrected the abnormal performance of the sound effect of the skill ‘’Ash Tank’’ .
P.s. Ash Tank only can be activated on the ground.
-
Fixed an issue where the game UI could not be opened after talking to an NPC in chapter 7.
-
Fixed the visual bug in ‘’Amber Caverns’’.
-
Fixed the contraptions position in ‘’Galaxy Hill Road’’.
-
Some main mission will reward ‘’Shama Bomb V2’’ after chapter 14.
-
Increased the amount of ‘’Soul Freezer’’ gain through mission after chapter 17.
-
Players can now view the Skill Table from the [Keyboard Setting] and [Joystick Setting] menu.
Changed files in this update