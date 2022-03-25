V1.22 UpdateLog

New Contents:
Clear button: There is a new clear button on the achievement panel that allows players to clear all personal statistics and achievements. *Please keep in mind that this operation will be synchronized and cannot be undone.
Immortal Dominations: This function shows all the dominations. After all dominations are fulfilled, you can choose the perfection ending.
Fix bugs:
- Fixed that rarely attainments were added incorrectly.
- Solved some performance problems.
ACS live wallpaper：
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2586120355
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2586138610
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2612719622
