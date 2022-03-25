 Skip to content

Amazing Cultivation Simulator update for 25 March 2022

V1.22 UpdateLog

25 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Contents:

  • Clear button: There is a new clear button on the achievement panel that allows players to clear all personal statistics and achievements. *Please keep in mind that this operation will be synchronized and cannot be undone.

  • Immortal Dominations: This function shows all the dominations. After all dominations are fulfilled, you can choose the perfection ending.

Fix bugs:

  • Fixed that rarely attainments were added incorrectly.
  • Solved some performance problems.

ACS live wallpaper：

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2586120355
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2586138610
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2612719622

Amazing Cultivation Simulator 2 Trailer:

