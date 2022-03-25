Epic Client Upgrade

The epic Casual Spider Solitaire update with waaay more levels, smoother difficulty curve and much more useful hints. You get now even ability to skip a level if you are stuck.
Among improvements:
- new hint and skip items to help you learn and unstuck
- bookmarks - save your good base point and jump into experimentation
- save on exit - if you close the game, the level will be saved to continue it later
- bugfixes and optimizations
That's a great news to the fans of the Spider Solitaire. So, what are you waiting for - enjoy your and share with your friends!
