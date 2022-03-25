 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Casual Spider Solitaire update for 25 March 2022

Epic Client Upgrade

Share · View all patches · Build 8437968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The epic Casual Spider Solitaire update with waaay more levels, smoother difficulty curve and much more useful hints. You get now even ability to skip a level if you are stuck.

Among improvements:

  • new hint and skip items to help you learn and unstuck
  • bookmarks - save your good base point and jump into experimentation
  • save on exit - if you close the game, the level will be saved to continue it later
  • bugfixes and optimizations

That's a great news to the fans of the Spider Solitaire. So, what are you waiting for - enjoy your and share with your friends!

Changed files in this update

maindepot Depot 722811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.