Black One Blood Brothers update for 25 March 2022

Update 1.18c: Improvements and hotfix

Build 8437889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Little update is online.

Cheers,
Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Difficulty option - Real aiming
  • Add: Decal of bullet hole is visible on translucent objects (glass...)
  • Improve: Bullet penetration system
  • Improve: Blocked weapons animations
  • Improve: Valenwood villa design
  • Fix: G34 Magnifier zoom
  • Fix: Some interaction errors
  • Fix: Weapon location of ADS after move lying down
  • Fix: Lying down animation with handgun
  • Fix: Undesirable wrong decals of bullet hole
  • Fix: Some decals errors
  • Fix: Shaking of camera when weapon blocked in first-person view
  • Fix: Decal of impact bullet errors in Valenwood villa
  • Fix: Some errors scripts

