Update 1.18c: Improvements and hotfix

Dear operators,
Little update is online.
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: Difficulty option - Real aiming
- Add: Decal of bullet hole is visible on translucent objects (glass...)
- Improve: Bullet penetration system
- Improve: Blocked weapons animations
- Improve: Valenwood villa design
- Fix: G34 Magnifier zoom
- Fix: Some interaction errors
- Fix: Weapon location of ADS after move lying down
- Fix: Lying down animation with handgun
- Fix: Undesirable wrong decals of bullet hole
- Fix: Some decals errors
- Fix: Shaking of camera when weapon blocked in first-person view
- Fix: Decal of impact bullet errors in Valenwood villa
- Fix: Some errors scripts
Changed files in this update