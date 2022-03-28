For the last 3 weeks we've been very busy.
We've read a lot of feedback and worked really hard to bring this patch.
Patch log:
-HARD MODE added
-FULL gamepad support added
-gui and hud fixes and visual tweaks
-performance fixes (mostly GPU related)
-save game files should no longer get corrupted
-game should not freeze at the loading screen
-flashlight hotkey Q added
-graphics settings should save correctly
-mouse smoothing can be disabled
-brightness setting added
-added first person perspective lean (middle mouse button + A D)
-fixed loading issue
-car and walking control improvement
-aa type can be selected, not just on / off
-fixed critical bug related to wrong player position in hammer and crowbar minigame
-fixed cars driving away with noone inside
-small gui changes for full gamepad support
-doors are now manually closed and opened
-you can open the doors a bit holding E button
-selecting items in drawers is easier, requires less precision
-bloom mode added (off, medium, heavy)
-small bug fixes
Patch 0.97.5
Changed files in this update