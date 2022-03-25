Update Preview7.0

Dear supporters of The Immortal Mayor,

After almost a month of hardworking, we have struggled to complete the development of the big world version. This version will be updated and tested on Beta for about a week, and the official version will be updated afterwards if goes well. At the same time, content iteration will be carried out for about two weeks, and some content that has not been fully completed will be gradually released. If not in a big hurry, you can wait for two weeks to experience it, fully. At that time, it will be a version without bugs.

Previews:

Cloud City

A new mode has been added, where you can build your own town on the back of a giant Kunpeng. This mode contains some unique buildings and wonders. The power cards at the beginning are brand new, too. You can try to develop and grow your town as much as possible with limited space and resources. (At the beginning of this mode, a Kunpeng’s Spirit will be given. You can develop it, which has a unique set of cultivation methods, to provide development and assistance for your city.)

We will gradually add some more unique features to this mode and make it another exclusive gameplay. Trade with foreign Countries

At present, we have remade a version of trade. There will be caravans coming to your city. The specialties of caravans in different places are different, and a new genre of material: trade goods, has been added.

You can fight or trade in the big world to obtain various new buildings, produce these trade goods, and send caravans or Immortals to trade in exchange for them all over the world. New building system

After unlocking The Atlas of Realms, you can obtain architectural Blueprints or wonders from other countries. Up till now, more than 30 new buildings have been added, most of which have their own functions. Wonder buildings with special effects such as Pantheon and Arena have been added. New system in The Atlas of Realms

You can take diplomatic actions with some legendary cities in The Atlas of Realms. For example, you might communicate with them, attack them to take their taxes, build various buildings on their territories, or send your own Immortals and villagers to station and develop there. Day/Night system

After plenty of optimization, we released the day and night cycle system. Now the town has a night scene, and all the lights of buildings will light up at night. You can try to light up your town, so to create a warm atmosphere as you like. The Exotics system of Immortals

A series of new gameplays such as Exotics creation and cultivation of Immortals have been added. Try to explore this system in the game! Before sending Immortals to the big world, you must build them strong enough. Other optimizations

 A limit on the number of buildings has been added. Now there will be a maximum number of wonders and some buildings

 Difficulty control options have been added, you can freely choose your own difficulty level in various ways now.

 Fixed bugs such as the problem of lag when building the City Wall. Part of the logics of the AI have been rewritten.

 A new series of buildings has been added, including the Dianjiang Platform, the Inquiry Office, the Trade Warehouse, and the Alchemy Workshop, etc.

At last, we are extremely happy to announce that the iOS mobile version of The Immortal Mayor has been released and it it available now in App Store. Do not hesitate to download and enjoy.

Thank you for your support!