Energy Island Corp. update for 25 March 2022

Small update 1.0.4

Hello !
New small patch with little fixes :

  • Money panel is larger so there is no overlap even in late games (Thanks to 5 parrots in a trenchcoat)
  • Some corrections in texts / fix typos
  • Build process : building image is now centered on cursor while dragging it to better view where it'll be placed
  • Bugfix when scrolling with keyboard while dragging a building
  • Sound volume is at 50% by default
  • Deleted an empty tooltip in City tab
  • Fix a bug so the top bar is only displayed during the day (it was displayed in preparation phase, when you just built a building)
  • The option menu can be opened with Escape in the game and can be closed with escape in the game and in the main menu
  • The cursor is changed when hovering a disabled button so it's more obvious it's disabled

Thanks a lot to an user that made a very long and interesting feedback on the discussion board, I don't quote it's name as he/she deleted its post.

