Small update 1.0.4

Hello !
New small patch with little fixes :
- Money panel is larger so there is no overlap even in late games (Thanks to 5 parrots in a trenchcoat)
- Some corrections in texts / fix typos
- Build process : building image is now centered on cursor while dragging it to better view where it'll be placed
- Bugfix when scrolling with keyboard while dragging a building
- Sound volume is at 50% by default
- Deleted an empty tooltip in City tab
- Fix a bug so the top bar is only displayed during the day (it was displayed in preparation phase, when you just built a building)
- The option menu can be opened with Escape in the game and can be closed with escape in the game and in the main menu
- The cursor is changed when hovering a disabled button so it's more obvious it's disabled
Thanks a lot to an user that made a very long and interesting feedback on the discussion board, I don't quote it's name as he/she deleted its post.
Changed files in this update