Version 1.0f - SubBuild 2022.3.25

Here the version 1.0f of TEM2, another maintenance update, with some improvements from TE4 as well !
New Features :
- Helpers : you can now select different visuals for the Danger Zone ; the new ones are a bit or a lot more discreet than the original one ; you can select them in Settings -> 3d Match -> Danger Zone
- Modding : you can now Mod the Danger Zone textures
Changes :
- Audio : added more echo to all the umpire announces
- World Tour : boosted a bit the strength of low-ranked women, especially around the rank #100
- Strike : lowered a bit the lob precision when your opponent isn't at the net
- Strike : lowered a tiny bit the defense lob speed, so it'll be less easy to do a winning lob with it
- Gameplay : lowered the extra-reach for all the strikes when the ball is very low or very high (as the racket describes somewhat of a circle instead of a linear limit), which should avoid some weird animations and give a more realistic reach overall
- Gameplay : slightly raised the time to stop to run when pressing a strike button so now it matches the time needed to trying to run in the opposite direction
- Animation : the players won't try anymore to hit the ball after it has bounced against a wall, to avoid doing weird animations
Bug Fixes :
- AI : the CPU should now never hit the ball out of sync
- AI : the CPU wasn't stressed by playing against a much lower-ranked player than him
- AI : in some situations, the CPU wasn't deciding correctly to switch to the slice
- Controls : cannot run into the crowd stand anymore by doing circle running near them
- Gameplay : fixed a rare bug that was fully depleting the player energy
- Animation : since a couple of Builds, the player wasn't running anymore to the side on volleys and was doing sidesteps which were leading to weird-looking volley animations
- Animation : fixed a little jerking that could happen when the human player had missed the ball
- Animation : when missing the ball, the strike animation could kinda pause for an instant
- World Tour : when your player was a Junior, your doubles partner had a better ranking than you and you wanted to enter a doubles Pro tournament, you were queued after all the Pros and thus always ended in the qualifications
- World Tour : doubles specialist with a low Doubles Spirit could get too high skills ; now the Doubles Spirit is raised instead
- Gameplay : the AutoPos could make your player goes in the wrong direction when the ball was very far
- Match Replay : fixed 2 related bugs that together were leading to desync on full match replay
Changed files in this update