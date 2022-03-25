 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Animal Shelter update for 25 March 2022

Patch 1.0.2:

Share · View all patches · Build 8437360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing fight animation and other fight fixes
  • Fixed occasionally missing animal names on photos
  • Fixed levitating syringe
  • Fixed random errors while using syringe
  • Fixed issue that prevented playing with dogs after game load
  • Corrected mission 10 (funds to buy a clinic)
  • Added checks to see if the current mission was loaded to prevent a game blocker
  • Fixed issue that caused two dogs to use one toy at the same time
  • Fixed spacing between available buildings icons in Computer Statistics
  • Fixed broken bones issues that prevented the animal from being healed
  • Corrected moving items to warehouse
  • Updated translations
  • Changes to how things are being loaded (to correct all kinds of issues)

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter Content Depot 1239321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.