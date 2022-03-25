- Fixed missing fight animation and other fight fixes
- Fixed occasionally missing animal names on photos
- Fixed levitating syringe
- Fixed random errors while using syringe
- Fixed issue that prevented playing with dogs after game load
- Corrected mission 10 (funds to buy a clinic)
- Added checks to see if the current mission was loaded to prevent a game blocker
- Fixed issue that caused two dogs to use one toy at the same time
- Fixed spacing between available buildings icons in Computer Statistics
- Fixed broken bones issues that prevented the animal from being healed
- Corrected moving items to warehouse
- Updated translations
- Changes to how things are being loaded (to correct all kinds of issues)
Animal Shelter update for 25 March 2022
Patch 1.0.2:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
