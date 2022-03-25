The Closed Playtest Starts now!

Welcome back to Prague, Kindred!
The servers are now open.
This test will be running until the 28th of March at 10:00 CET.
In case you missed it, yesterday we also announced that our new Archetype progression system and that the Ventrue Enforcer is joining the Bloodhunt for the very first time during this playtest.
For details please check out the news section on Bloodhunt.com
Additionally, should you have any feedback or questions please join us on discord at discord.gg/bloodhunt
/Sharkmob
