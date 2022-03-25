 Skip to content

NBA 2K22 update for 25 March 2022

Out of Position Packs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ready to play positionless basketball? 👀 Pick up 12 new players in different positions from Out of Position Packs, including:

  • PG/SG DM MJ
  • SG/SF DM Giannis
  • PG/PF GO DeRozan
  • SF/SG GO AD
  • SG/SF PD Wallace
  • C/PF PD Butler

Available for one week.

