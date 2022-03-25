 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 25 March 2022

[0.8.5017] Fixed some bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 8437309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[0.8.5017 Version update] Updated at 18:00 on March 25, 2022

  1. Fixed the problem that pressing the item shortcut too fast during the Points Race of Sect Tournament may cause the game to get stuck.

  2. Fixed the problem that some of the effects of the artifact spirit talent will be stacked up by the effects of other artifacts.

  3. Fixed the problem that NPCs do not have dynamic expressions when interacting with NPCs.

  4. Fixed the problem that NPCs can appear from the fire foxes summoned by players releasing the fire motion skills when they use it.

  5. Fixed the problem that in some cases, the value increased by the mind skill (kill cultivator to increase vitality) was incorrect.

  6. Fixed the problem that the description text of the sect's Rewrite Destiny (Borderless) was incorrect.

  7. Optimized the dialogue text of NPCs.

Changed files in this update

鬼谷八荒 Content Depot 1468811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.