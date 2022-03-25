[0.8.5017] Fixed some bugs

[0.8.5017 Version update] Updated at 18:00 on March 25, 2022
-
Fixed the problem that pressing the item shortcut too fast during the Points Race of Sect Tournament may cause the game to get stuck.
-
Fixed the problem that some of the effects of the artifact spirit talent will be stacked up by the effects of other artifacts.
-
Fixed the problem that NPCs do not have dynamic expressions when interacting with NPCs.
-
Fixed the problem that NPCs can appear from the fire foxes summoned by players releasing the fire motion skills when they use it.
-
Fixed the problem that in some cases, the value increased by the mind skill (kill cultivator to increase vitality) was incorrect.
-
Fixed the problem that the description text of the sect's Rewrite Destiny (Borderless) was incorrect.
-
Optimized the dialogue text of NPCs.
Changed files in this update