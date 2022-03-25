[1.03.04] New frame rate adjustment function, bug fixes and optimization

New Features
Added the option to select frame in the settings screen.
Chip Socket for weapons on Weapon Pack has been increased to 3.
Bug Fix
Optimized the problem of infinite refreshing of drones in the first stage in the rooftop.
Added the aiming line of the shooting soldiers on Outcasts.
Optimized the problem of blocking of the enemy and the problem of invalid attacks.
Optimized the interactive object border after scanning, easier to identify.
Optimized the target determination of the main character's pistol shot, prioritizing the identification of air units.
Fixed the problem that the muzzle of the gun will still face Ann after the enemy soldier stops aiming.
Fixed the problem that the ventilation shaft area in the Central Administration Zone could dash to the top of the collision.
Fixed the problem that the sarcophagus of Absalom was difficult to climb.
Optimize the screen performance and effect of Ann falling into the pit
Fixed some issues such as piercing mold and air walls in the level scene
Fixed some wrong texts.
Fixed the issue that the enemy soldiers in the arena would show a mesh on them.
Fixed the bounce back hint of some enemy soldiers
Adjustment of balance
Shortened charging time of one-handed sword and Twin Blades. Adjusted the timing of interrupting some of the Ann's movements.
Shortened the time required for the Greatsword to charge successfully.
Ann can turn around when releasing the first charging attack.
Increase the proportion of credits and resources obtained from side quests in the first and middle of the game.
Optimized the behavior of the Immortal Lizard.
